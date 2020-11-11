‘DWTS’ Spoilers: The Semi-Finals Will Feature A Double-Elimination Shocker & Two-Dance Night

The semi-finals of this season’s Dancing with the Stars will feature a double-elimination shocker and a two-dance night for the remaining six contestants, who will give everything they have on the ballroom floor in a quest for the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy. Episode 10 of the competition will air on Monday, November 16.

This upcoming show will feature two rounds of competitive ballroom performances. The stakes are higher than ever for Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time celeb Justina Machado, rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Olympian Johnny Weir to make it to the finale.

In the first round, celebrities will repeat a ballroom style they struggled with earlier in the season, with the addition of a new song, in an effort to redeem themselves. The judges will mentor each of the couples as they attempt to master what they fell short on in earlier performances.

For the second round, couples will perform a new style of dance as they attempt to secure a spot in the finale.

At the top of the show, Tyra Banks will use the stage as a catwalk to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee.

Shortly after, each couple will dance to songs including “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks, “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra, and “I Lived” by One Republic, among others.

Eric McCandless / ABC

The couples with their dances and songs are as follows.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. For their new technique, they will sashay to a Contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten will cut a rug to a redemption Cha Cha to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior. They will then sway to a Viennese Waltz to “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber will strut to a redemption Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge. They will bop in a Contemporary performance to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach are scheduled to twirl to a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid. Their second performance will be a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will try and redeem themselves with a Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. A follow-up performance will be a Contemporary to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart will sashay to a redemption Salsa to “X” by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G, followed by a Jazz routine to “I Lived” by One Republic.

The above competitors will be scored by a panel of judges that include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The judges’ points will be added to viewer votes, and the top competitors with the highest scores will push forward into the finals which will air on November 23.