Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Stunning Figure In Low-Cut Sports Bra & Booty-Hugging Leggings

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente posted a new workout video to the popular social media platform on Tuesday, November 10, in which she flaunted her stunning figure in a low-cut sports bra and a curve-flattering pair of leggings.

The model wore a blue sports bra that included a low-cut neckline and two criss-crossing straps along the upper back. The top showed off plenty of skin along her upper body, drawing attention to her busty chest and sculpted arms and shoulders. The length of her toned abdomen was also left exposed. During the time she spent working out, Yaslen added a gray cropped sweatshirt with a hood for an additional layer.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of light-gray leggings that featured an overlying mesh-pattern layer. A darker-gray waistband dipped low on her hips and showed off even more of her narrow waist and flat tummy. The skin-tight material pinched in along her backside and emphasized the curves of her enviable booty.

Yaslen completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She swept her blond tresses up into a bun to keep her hair out of her face during her workout.

The fitness routine targeted the glute muscles and took place at the Paradise Gym, according to Yaslen’s caption. She made use of a variety of exercise equipment, including a barbell, a bench, and a landmine bar.

The circuit began with a set of squats using the barbell for added resistance. Yaslen performed a set of landmine squats next, showing off her backside as she moved through each rep. The third exercise was the glute bridge. Yaslen rested her upper back against a bench and held a padded barbell across her hips. She also wrapped a gray elastic band around her thighs. In the final move, Yaslen used the landmine again to complete a set of one-legged glute bridges.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen encouraged her followers to give the glute-focused exercises a try on their next lower-body day. She added that in order to make the most out of their workouts, they should rest no more than one minute in between sets. The post racked up close to 50,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day of going live.

“Yasss…get it! Love how this video shows you putting in work,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“You look great really your body is so strong,” another follower commented.

“Fit and beautiful,” one more fan chimed in.