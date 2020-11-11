Katie Holmes Rocks Crop Top For Stroll Around NYC With Boyfriend

The two lovebirds enjoyed a casual stroll in the Big Apple.

Katie Holmes enjoyed a stroll around New York City with her new beau on Tuesday in a casual yet chic outfit that had heads turning.

The actress was spotted running errands around the Big Apple alongside her rumored boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., according to the Daily Mail. She opted for a low-key ensemble but one that fit her slim figure and showcased her attributes perfectly.

Katie was pictured wearing a black crop top with a plunging neckline and which allowed her to flaunt her taut midriff and toned arms. She paired the top with matching pants in a baggy style, as well as a pair of comfortable white trainers. Katie accessorized the look with lots of gold necklaces, a big brown shoulder bag, and a black face mask for protection. She wore her classic dark brown locks up in a messy ponytail.

The Dawson’s Creek star walked around Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in the company of her rumored new boyfriend, who is a famous chef. Emilio’s outfit complemented Katie’s, as he rocked a white long-sleeved shirt, a pair of black slacks, and some white Reebok sneakers. He also completed the sporty look with a black face mask and a white baseball cap.

Per the Daily Mail, the duo stopped at Emilio’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballata, where he is the head chef. They were seen enjoying a meal there, with Katie letting her hair down once she sat down at a terrace table. She also had a light denim jacket with her but eventually placed it inside her bag.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Later on, Katie’s beau was pictured carrying a plastic bag with takeout boxes in it, suggesting they were heading home for yet another meal. While neither have officially confirmed their relationship, their public displays of affection leave little room for doubt. On Tuesday, they were seen holding hands as they strolled around NYC.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Katie was recently on the cover of the Vogue Australia issue. While she talked about motherhood and life during the pandemic, she kept quiet about her new romance.

However, Marie Claire reported that Emilio congratulated his girlfriend on social media, taking to his Instagram page to share a snap of her magazine cover shoot with the caption “YAZZZ BABY.” The lovebirds reportedly started dating a few months ago, although they made their first appearance in public back in September, according to E! News.