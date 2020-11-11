Natalie Roser Wears Nothing But A White Sheet For A Steamy Instagram Update

Australian beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a black-and-white snap taken from one of the photoshoots she did for her magazine, Series Mag. She tagged the magazine’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her fans would know where the steamy picture originated.

In the image, Natalie was in bed, and had the white linens pulled up to her chest so that some of her enviable physique was covered. However, there was still plenty of skin on display as she posed, from her slender arms to her sculpted shoulders. She clutched the linens in one hand, bringing the fabric in front of her cleavage, but some of her chest was still exposed in the sizzling shot.

She artfully arranged the bedding and positioned her arm so that any NSFW areas were hidden, but she also left an expanse of her toned thigh on display. She kept the look simple, adding some earrings and a chunky chain necklace to finish off the look.

Natalie’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and the tresses tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves.

Natalie gazed right at the camera in the shot, her lips parted and a sultry expression on her face. A few details of her space were visible in the background, including several fluffy pillows on the bed, a modern lamp positioned on what appeared to be a nightstand nearby, as well as a large window or wall covered in curtains.

She paired the smoking-hot snap with a caption that gave her followers a few more details about Series Magazine, and her audience couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 3,800 likes within two hours of going live as well as 90 comments from her eager fans.

“I’m framing this,” one fan wrote, loving the sexy shot.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower chimed in, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Natalie you are so beautiful,” a third fan added.

“Cannot. Handle. You.” yet another follower commented, loving the simple yet sexy image that highlighted Natalie’s beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie flaunted her flawless figure in a much different ensemble. She wore a pastel printed bikini that showed off her tantalizing curves as she posed in a large body of water. She posed in a spot where the waves came nearly to the tops of her thighs, and she swept her blond locks up into a sleek bun that placed all the attention on her flawless features.