Hoda Kotb Reveals How Al Roker Is Doing Amid Surgery For Prostate Cancer

Hoda spoke to Al earlier in the day.

Hoda Kotb gave an update on her close friend and longtime co-star Al Roker after he shared his prostate cancer diagnosis last week. The Today anchor was quizzed on November 10 about how the weatherman is doing, and she had a positive update for all those worried about the star.

Paparazzi caught up with Hoda as she ran through New York City. She said she was running extra hard for Al and revealed she’d spoken to him on the phone earlier that day.

“He’s good, I talked to him today,” Hoda told a TMZ paparazzo, proudly putting her arms in the air as she ran quicker and said she was doing it “for Al Roker, baby!”

“He’s all good,” Hoda added.

The paparazzo asked if Al informed his co-stars of his diagnosis before he went public with the news on the November 6 episode of the NBC morning show, to which she revealed they found out “a couple of weeks ago.”

Hoda added that Al is “in a great mood” and said her close had friend told her that “it’s all looking good” for him.

She was also asked what fans could do to support Al.

“[Send their] prayers up. Prayers up!,” Hoda replied.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The 56-year-old anchor showed off her enviable fitness as she raced across the streets of the Big Apple with her hair in a ponytail. She rocked skintight leggings and a sporty black, white, and yellow jacket, with white sneakers. She stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic with a blue mask over her mouth and nose.

It appeared the mom of two may have confirmed Al has already undergone surgery after he recently shared that he was set to have the procedure done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York this week.

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, which can be seen here, Al updated his 714,000 followers as he walked by a lake.

“With any luck, next week I’m going to be having… surgery, and I am going to be telling prostate cancer to borrow a phrase, ‘You’re fired,'” the 66-year-old said, but didn’t confirm which day his surgery would be.

“I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers,” he wrote in the caption.

Al received a wave of love from fans, friends, and family members since going public with the news, and Hoda previously posted a touching message on Instagram.

“You’ve got this,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of Al holding her daughter Haley when she was a baby.