Allie Auton Goes Braless Under Flirty Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Australian model Allie Auton looked chic and sexy in her latest Instagram update. She took to the photo-sharing site early Wednesday to flaunt her figure in a white mini dress. She turned up the heat by going braless under the garment, which had a plunging neckline.

Allie’s dress had a wide collar and long sleeves. The neckline went all the way down to her waist. The top portion featured a long tie, which she cinched in a bow around her waist. The bottom half of the garment hugged her hips, and the hemline came to the middle of her thighs. It consisted of a sheer outer layer that teased a peek at a shorter layer underneath.

The popular influencer accessorized her trendy look with a gold pendant necklace that hung above her cleavage, drawing the eye to her chest. She sported small, gold earrings and a chunky gold ring. She carried a small handbag on her arm and a pair of sunglasses in her hand.

Allie wore her hair slicked back and completed her look with a pair of white, high heel sandals.

The first frame showed all of Allie’s body as she struck a pose for the camera. With one hip cocked to the side, she showcased her toned legs. She gazed at the camera while she rested one hand on her hip, calling attention to her slender waist.

Allie gave her admirers a closeup look at her flirty ensemble in the second picture, which appeared to be a selfie. She held the camera above her head, showing a peek at her braless chest and flat abs through the opening. It also gave her online audience a peek at the top of her thighs as well as more details of the garment, including the tie at her midsection.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the maker of the number.

Dozens of Allie’s followers took a moment to compliment her stylish look.

“Beautiful woman,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Incredibly beautiful,” echoed a second fan.

“Pure perfection,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[Y]ou look stunning,” added a third follower.

