Kindly Myers Shakes Her Buns & Tugs At Her Bikini In Sultry Beachfront Video

Playboy hottie Kindly Myers put her insane bikini body on full display in a new video shared to Instagram Tuesday night, wherein she could be seen soaking up some sun at the beach. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” flashed her tantalizing curves in a triangle string two-piece, showing off her alluring figure from all angles as she twirled for the camera.

Kindly’s busty chest was barely contained by a skimpy halterneck top featuring narrow cups that were spaced wide apart. The item caused her buxom assets to spill out on all sides, flashing quite a bit of underboob and sideboob in addition to exposing her cleavage. The piece tied behind her neck and back with a pair of long, loopy bows draping down, which mirrored the side-tie design of her bikini bottoms.

The minuscule thong perfectly showed off her toned booty and boasted an incredible high cut that flaunted her hips and thighs. The front view was even more revealing, as the scanty number only covered the bare minimum. It had a scooped waistline that dipped dangerously past her belly button, baring her trim tummy and allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

The swimwear was a blue camo-print that flattered Kindly’s bronzed skin and luscious, blond hair. It sported a white trim that made her glowing tan pop out even more. The two-piece left her flank tattoo in full view of her audience. Likewise, her bikini line tat was also on display, as was the ink on her wrist.

Kindly added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look, rocking gold stud earrings, a couple of rings on her fingers, and a dainty pendant necklace. She styled her long tresses into tousled waves, letting her locks tumble freely down her back.

The stunner played with her hair as she made a few pirouettes in front of the camera, striking a slew of sultry poses for the benefit of her fans. She first showcased her enviable figure from behind, flashing an ample view of her pert derrière while shaking her buns and pulling on the side straps of her bottoms. Later, she turned around to flaunt her shapely chest, teasing followers as she tugged on the front of her top.

The 35-year-old was barefoot, sinking her feet into the soft sand as she paraded her voluptuous assets. The background consisted of typical beachfront fare, showing a sliver of sea, towering palm trees, and a bright, blue sky overhead.

The model scored the video to Lil Wayne and Charlie Puth’s “Nothing but Trouble.” In her caption, Kindly tagged Michi Bikinis as the maker of her barely there swimsuit, and credited the brand co-owner and professional photographer Bad Dog Photo for the steamy clip.

The suggestive upload piqued the interest of her fans, who rewarded the post with more than 8,580 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to compliment Kindly in the comments section, leaving flattering emoji for the sizzling blonde.

“Beautiful, Fine, Hot, Fit, WOW!, Dam!” gushed one person.

“Kini looks So good on you… Nice color…” remarked a second Instagrammer.

“Breathtaking shot,” assured a third fan.

“Just simply gorgeous hun as always!” chimed in a fourth follower.