‘DWTS’ Fans Claim Artem Chigvintsev Deserves To Win Mirrorball With Celebrity Partner Kaitlyn Bristowe

Fans of Dancing with the Stars claim that Artem Chigvintsev deserves to win a mirrorball trophy alongside celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe. Artem, who debuted as a pro during Season 19, has not yet been named a champion, and viewers believe he is long past his due, particularly after the extraordinary choreography he designed for Kaitlyn during the series’ “Icons Night.”

The twosome, who have struggled with lower scores over the past 10 weeks, had their time in the spotlight after receiving a perfect score of 30 points from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli after a breathtaking tribute to Britney Spears and her song “Toxic.”

After weeks of being criticized by fans for being too hard on the couple, Carrie Ann gave Artem and Kaitlyn a standing ovation for their routine and stated that she pushed them each week with her tough critiques so they could achieve that particular well-deserved moment in time. The dance partners rushed to the judge’s table and gave her a hug in appreciation.

Fans believe the couple deserves to take home DWTS’ biggest prize for not only their ability but Artem’s dedication to his partner. Some also feel it would be a necessary vindication after Artem was unceremoniously cut from the show along with Sharna Burgess in 2019. He claimed during an episode of his fiancee Nikki Bella’s podcast that the news he would not return to the ABC competition series was a “shock,” reported People Magazine.

“Artem’s first perfect score since debuting as a pro ten seasons ago,” recalled one viewer.

“He and Lea Thompson got all 10s from the judges but a 9 from America Ferrera on their contemporary in season 19! I still think it counts though haha,” wrote a second fan.

“WINNERS! Artem deserves this!!!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Everyone’s like oooh Kaitlyn but I’m watching Artem with those long lean lines and that strong frame of his,” claimed a fourth fan.

The couple will now dance in the show’s semifinals. They will stand alongside Kaitlyn’s fellow celebrity competitors Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir, and Nelly. These will air on Monday, November 16.

They will perform one redemption dance. This is a ballroom technique that the judges would like to see them demonstrate one more time to show how much they have evolved together as performers. The duo will also execute a Contemporary routine. These routines, plus viewer votes, will give Artem and Kaitlyn a chance to make it to the finals where they will attempt to win the highest rank of the season.