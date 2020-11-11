Olivia Culpo Goes Braless At The Beach In Sizzling Photos

The supermodel got down on the sand with her legs apart.

Olivia Culpo ditched the bra at the beach for a recent photo shoot. The model showed plenty of skin in sexy new shots released this week as part of her cover feature for the December issue of Shape magazine.

Marketing and communications agency Rogers & Cowan PMK, which counts Olivia as a client, posted several shots to Instagram on November 10, which included two photos of the star braless as she posed on the sand.

The second image showed the former Miss USA winner and I Feel Pretty actress revealing some serious cleavage, wearing nothing under what appeared to be a checked tweed blazer. She unbuttoned the jacket to reveal her tanned décolletage and toned abs. She sat back on the sand with her sleeves rolled up.

Olivia’s shoulder-length brunette locks blew in the breeze, and she put her right hand to her mouth as she gave the camera a sultry look. She sat with her legs apart in matching pants and rested on her left hand.

The final photo featured the star again flashing plenty of her torso in another braless look.

For that shot, the Model Squad reality star wore an unbuttoned black jacket with extra long matching baggy pants that dragged along the sand. She stood barefoot in front of the sea rough sea as a big wave formed behind her and placed both hands on her bottoms.

The 28-year-old supermodel turned her head left with her locks pushed back as she flashed a big smile.

In the caption, the brand confirmed that Olivia got candid during her interview. She opened up about how she took “charge of her life goals” and how she found “pure happiness,” as well as discussing how she stays healthy.

It also gave shout outs to the team behind the project. Amongst those tagged in the caption were photographer Thomas Whiteside, stylist Brit Elkin Hines, hair stylist Bridget Brager, makeup artist Kate Synnott, and manicurist Amy Le.

Olivia previously gave fans a peek at other photos from the shoot on her own Instagram account earlier in the day. As well as posting a look at the cover, she also shared a topless shot as she rocked a large sun hat and another that showed her in an orange bralette and skirt.

She also shared a lengthy thank you to the magazine in a post showing the cover, which can be seen here, calling it an “honor” to be featured.