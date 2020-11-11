Michie Peachie Gives Tantalizing Show Of Her Incredible Booty In Leggings That Hug Her Every Curve

Fitness model Michie Peachie left a new video post on popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, in which she flaunted her incredible booty in a pair of curve-hugging leggings while training her lower body.

The leggings were a light-blue in color around the thighs and then transitioned into a darker blue around the knees and calves. Three thick white stripes gave them a pop of pattern around the thighs. The tight-fitting material contoured to Michie’s every curve and pinched in along her backside, outlining her sculpted derriere. She paired the pants with a matching blue sports bra that included thin spaghetti straps across the shoulders and a scooped neckline. The top left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body, drawing the eye to her chiseled arms, back, and shoulders. A strip of toned tummy was also left on display between the model’s upper and lower halves.

Michie completed the outfit with a pair of bright-red sneakers. She pulled her long, brunette tresses into a bun that sat on top of her head to keep her hair out of her face during her workout.

The fitness trainer completed the entire routine on a single weight-lifting machine that targeted the legs. The machine was placed in an all-white room. Michie demonstrated seven exercises that were each separated into an individual video clip. All of the moves flaunted Michie’s killer physique from different angles. Many of them emphasized her pert backside and muscular legs while others brought attention to her toned arms, back, and abs.

In the caption of the post, Michie instructed trainees to complete four sets of between 10 and 12 reps for each exercise. They should only rest for one minute between sets. Michie also wrote about the outfit she sported in the clips. The leggings are from activewear brand Bombshell Sportswear. According to Michie, they feel like butter on the skin and move with the body. They come in four colors, including the “ocean” color that she wore for the fitness session.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first four hours of going live on the photo-sharing site. Many of Michie’s fans expressed their appreciation for her posts and admiration of her physique.

“Love the routine! You look amazing & the color is beautiful on you [blue heart emoji]!” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“These areeeee sooo great,” another follower commented.

“Wow, thanks for sharing,” one more fan chimed in.