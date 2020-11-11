Brielle Biermann Goes Pantsless In Knee-High Boots: ‘Shawty Got Swag’

She revealed her toned thighs in a plunging number.

Brielle Biermann showed some leg in a sizzling new Instagram upload. The Don’t Be Tardy star wowed in three sultry snaps shared with her 1.3 million followers on November 10 as she ditched the pants and posed.

The 23-year-old rocked a blue long sleeved shirt that finished very high on her toned thighs to flaunt her tanned and toned pins. Her collared ensemble plunged low at the chest to flash her décolletage with three buttons over the cuffs.

She paired the short number with white knee-high boots in what appeared to be a snakeskin print with a strap and gold buckle just below her knee.

In the first snap, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sat on a large L-shaped velvet sofa with gray and red cushions. Brielle placed both feet on the floor and leaned over, resting on her elbows as she looked up at the camera. She had two small braids in her brunette hair, which was wavy and cascaded down her back and right shoulder.

In the second, Brielle sat cross-legged as she looked down with her mouth open and flaunted her long, bright red manicure with her left hand on her bare knee.

The third photo showed Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter sitting closer to the camera on a large black leather studded foot rest with her legs crossed again. She flashed plenty of thigh and gave the camera a sultry look with a slight smirk, revealing a better look at her outfit’s deep plunge.

Her geotag indicated she was away from her home state of Georgia in Las Vegas, Nevada. She borrowed a line from PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj, and Murda Beatz’s “FENDI” for the caption.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section.

“Perfect babe love this blue on you!” one fan commented with two fire and a heart eye emoji.

“Luv this look and the dark hair!” another said with the same two fire symbols.

“Love this look bubs,” a third commented with a blue heart.

“Boots, hair, everythingggg,” a fourth wrote.

Brielle’s upload has amassed over 28,100 likes and more than 230 comments.

The latest stunning look from the reality star came shortly after she showed off her curves on Instagram earlier this month. Brielle posed in the back of a car in a plunging skintight top and black skirt with a serious slit that revealed almost all of her left leg.

“Without change there would be no butterflies,” she captioned those shots.