Bella Thorne Shows Off Serious Underboob As She Goes Braless On Bed In Flimsy Crop Top

Bella Thorne treated her fans to a serious helping of underboob on Tuesday November 10, as she took to Instagram to post five super suggestive snaps. The actor rocked a flimsy ensemble that put a whole lot of skin on show as she lounged and posed on a bed.

The model went braless in a flimsy white crop top that left little to the imagination. The short garment covered roughly three-quarters of Bella’s chest, and featured two thin shoulder straps that were knotted at the clavicle and showed off a tiny heart tattoo on her left shoulder. Bella teamed the skimpy top with loose trousers that gave the photos a hippie aesthetic. The black pants were dotted with white symbols, including crosses and smiley faces, and featured a red animae-style graphic on the left knee. Lime green zippers on the pockets provided a splash of vibrant color to the trousers. They featured a thick waistband, threaded with a green string, which Bella positioned low on her hips to show off her flat stomach.

Bella wore her auburn tresses in a loose, artfully tousled style, and had swept her locks over to the right with an extreme side parting. She accessorized with a thin bracelet on her wrist and selection of chunky rings, which contributed to the bohemian vibe. For the five sultry shots, she posed on a bed with a green comforter. Wooden cupboards were attached to the wall behind her, and a mirror was to her right.

In the first shot, Bella sat on the edge of the bed with her legs spread and her hands resting on her thighs, as she shot the camera a questioning look with her lips slightly parted. Next, she reclined on the comforter and flipped the bird with both hands. The fourth image saw her kneel up with her legs parted and tousle her hair with both hands. The final snap provided a closer look at the former Disney star’s beautiful face as she stared down the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

The attention-grabbing post racked up more than 1.6 million likes in 15 hours, and many of the singer’s 24.1 million fans headed over to the comments section to discuss the provocative look.

“You’re so beautiful!” wrote one, alongside three pink heart emoji.

“The most beautiful girl. ti amo,” contributed another.

“I’m gonna die from all the heat you’re bringing,” commented a third admirer, who added a string of heart emoji to their words.

As The Inquisitr reported, this was not the first time Bella had rocked the skimpy look on her social media page. Earlier that day she posted a video of herself jumping and twerking in the same ensemble. You can see the post here.