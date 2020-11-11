WWE Rumors: Top ‘Raw’ Superstar Has Quietly Turned Babyface, Per ‘PWInsider’

Despite turning heel on Friday Night SmackDown just a few months ago and retaining his bad-guy status after getting drafted to Monday Night Raw in October, it appears that Braun Strowman has become a babyface once again.

On Tuesday, PWInsider wrote that Strowman is listed internally as a babyface on the red brand, suggesting that at some point in recent days, WWE made the decision to “quietly” turn him back into a good guy. He was originally switched to a villainous role after losing a Swamp Fight to Bray Wyatt at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in July and retained this alignment after ending his stint on SmackDown with a loss to Roman Reigns.

In recent weeks, the “Monster Among Men” had continued using heel tactics during a match against Keith Lee, where he attacked his fellow super-heavyweight wrestler with multiple low blows.

During this week’s episode of Raw, Strowman teamed up with heel wrestler Sheamus in a tag team match against babyfaces Lee and Riddle, as noted by Cageside Seats. With the latter duo emerging victorious, Strowman and Sheamus resumed the argument they had prior to the contest, further hinting at the tension among the members of Raw‘s men’s team for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

As speculated by WrestlingNews.co, Strowman might have gotten a face turn because creative team officials want to position him as a future contender for the WWE Championship, which is currently held by the villainous Randy Orton. Currently, “The Viper” is in the middle of a feud with Wyatt, who is supposedly considered a good guy on the red brand’s programming despite the dark nature of his alter-ego, “The Fiend.”

Another possible reason behind Strowman’s apparent face turn is the rumor that WWE has plans to place him in a rivalry with Lars Sullivan, who is currently on SmackDown. This feud, however, is reportedly expected to take place in about a year from now, thus potentially giving the company’s chairman, Vince McMahon, a lot of time to change his plans for the two big men.

Strowman is not the only Raw performer who has apparently made a no-fanfare transition from a villainous to a heroic role since last month’s draft. As reported by The Inquisitr, Lana is currently being positioned as a “major babyface” on the red brand. The past several weeks have seen her repeatedly get slammed through tables in a supposed attempt to help build sympathy for her and to underscore her status as a plucky underdog.