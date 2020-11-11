Nicole Thorne Serves Up A Mind-Blowing Show Of Her Sexy Figure In Steamy Topless Snap

Australian model Nicole Thorne tantalized many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a red-hot photo this morning, going topless before the camera while showcasing her voluptuous figure. The brunette bombshell wore nothing but a barely there thong, draping a white towel over her bare chest and teasing a glimpse of underboob as she posed in profile.

The 29-year-old was photographed in a stylish bathroom, the wood beam ceiling and chic white furnishings adding sophistication to the steamy snap. Nicole leaned one hand on the sink counter, crossing her other arm over her bosom to keep the towel from falling off. She stretched one leg back, tilting her body at an angle and showing off her toned, fit physique. Her other knee was bent and her shin was raised, teasing the colorful tattoo on her calf.

The sexy pose emphasized Nicole’s strong, curvy thighs and gave fans a peek at her trim midriff. Her undies boasted a low-rise, scooped waistline that showed off her flat tummy, further highlighting her sculpted silhouette. The leopard-print number was insanely high cut, sporting a minuscule front that only covered what was necessary. The sides stretched above her hips, accentuating her waist and exposing her leg. Her pert derrière was also on display, drawing attention to the sinuous contour of her body.

Nicole looked over her shoulder at the lens with a sultry stare. She tilted her head and softly pursed her plump lips, seductively arching her back. Her dark tresses framed her face in loose waves, tumbling down to her waist. A large mirror in the background reflected her perky posterior and chiseled pins, calling even more attention to her sizzling curves. The warm-toned décor complimented the model’s golden tan, which was further accentuated by a spotlight on the ceiling. Several potted plants added a splash of color to the shot.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Nicole credited photographer Emma Attard for the captivating snap, tagging the artist’s both professional and personal Instagram accounts.

Nicole penned a flirty caption for her post, adding a sparkles emoji that seemed to mirror the masterful use of lighting. The upload cause quite the sensation among her online admirers, racking up more than 9,890 likes and 156 messages in the first seven hours of going live.

“Damn girl [you’re] on fire,” commented fellow Australian model Savannah Rose, who inserted a trio of heart-eyes emoji into her message.

“Oh my god girl whaaaat,” wrote Jessica Swanepoel, leaving a trail of drooling-face emoji for emphasis.

“Angelic beauty and devilish mind,” another Instagram user described the pic.

“What a silhouette!!” gushed a fourth follower.

Nicole has been rocking the leopard-print look in her latest uploads. Just yesterday, the Aussie hottie poured her remarkable figure into a semi-sheer catsuit that left little to the imagination. Another post saw her sizzle in an animal-print bikini and cloud-shaped sunglasses. Check out the hot pic here.