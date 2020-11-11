Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In Cropped Top & Lace Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz scintillated fans with an alluring photo for her latest steamy upload. In the snap, she was shot wearing a cropped shirt and lace panties as she flaunted her fit stomach and legs while striking a sensual pose.

The 22-year-old is known for posting photos in swimwear on exotic beaches, but in this throwback image she was captured indoors. Muniz laid back on concrete that surrounded a plush-looking light blue sofa. There was a plant on one side of her and a carved wooden table on the other, and several books on interior design laid out around her.

The Brazilian bombshell sat on her left side and leaned back to support her weight on her arms. Muniz turned her hips and curled her legs while touching her left foot to her right heel. She had her long dark hair wavy as it cascaded down her back. The social media influencer kept her eyes closed as she tilted her head up with a sultry look across her beautiful face.

Muniz sported a revealing ensemble that accentuated her curves. She rocked a white-colored cropped long-sleeve shirt that had a scooping neckline. The surfer also wore a pair of royal blue high-waist panties from Gooseberry Intimates that had lace trim along the waistband. These elongated her killer legs and offered a hint of her curvy backside. Muniz completed the outfit with a necklace that was prevalent in the low-cut top. Her dark complexion stood out against the light-colored sofa, and viewers were treated to an eyeful of her flat stomach, and her assets that were outlined in the cropped shirt.

For the caption, the model mentioned missing being a part of photo shoots in Bali, and added a sparkle emoji. She tagged the clothing company in the picture before uploading it on Tuesday.

Many of Muniz’s 757,000 Instagram followers took notice of the eye-catching snap, and more than 12,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 11 hours after it was posted. She received 80 comments in that time. Model Brook Power responded with three fire emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans complimented Muniz’s stunning figure and wardrobe in the comments section in both English and Portuguese.

“You are such a Bombshell!!!!” one excited follower replied.

“Beautiful photo Julia,” a fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” an Instagram user commented.

“You Queen!!!!!” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz showcased her pert backside in a thong bikini. She was photographed swimming with stingrays in that jaw-dropping set.