Abby Dowse Snaps A Steamy Selfie In Daring Fishnet Lingerie

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse served up a tantalizing show of her sexy figure in a new sizzling selfie shared to Instagram Wednesday, November 11. Clad in daring fishnet lingerie that left little to the imagination, the 31-year-old flaunted her insane body while posing on the floor, sending followers into a meltdown with her killer curves.

The mirror selfie was snapped in her bedroom and showed the model posing at the foot of the bed. Abby was on her knees, sitting up with her legs spread. She leaned her elbow up on the mattress and coked her hip, stretching her midriff as she held up the phone and peered at the screen. Her back was perfectly straight, causing her chest to pop into attention.

The gorgeous blonde wore a strappy black three-piece set that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to its sheer fabric and daring design. The look included see-through cups and a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. A pair of straps extended from the middle, creating a cage-style pattern that spotlighted her busty curves.

Abby’s famously taut waistline was accentuated with a gauzy garter belt sporting fishnet panels on the sides. The piece was complete with matching garters that wrapped around her thighs, emphasizing her firm, toned pins. Underneath, Abby rocked flimsy bottoms with a scooped waistline that rose just below her belly button. The high-cut number fully bared her hips, boasting a revealing fishnet front that coordinated with the rest of the saucy attire.

The model added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look. She wore a band gold ring on one of her fingers and adorned her décolletage with a discrete necklace. A pair of dainty bracelets dangled from her wrists. Her long tresses brushed over her shoulder, further drawing the eye to her cleavage.

The stunner posed in a patch on sunlight, banking on the golden rays to shine a natural spotlight on her fit figure. Sunshine illuminated her thigh, abdomen, and bosom, setting her skin and hair aglow. The white bedsheets gave prominence to her outfit, making Abby’s seductive apparel and bronzed tan emerge as the main splash of color in the shot.

Abby accompanied the suggestive photo with a flirty caption. She tagged Missy Empire as the maker of the lingerie, expressing her love for the outfit with a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of the sexy duds.

Fans seemed entranced with the provocative post, and rewarded Abby’s selfie with more than 10,120 likes in just 55 minutes. Quite a few of her online admirers also took to the comments section to shower the Australian beauty with compliments.

“So damn fine it’s actually unbelievable,” penned one Instagrammer.

“Omg.a dream.so beautiful and adorable,” gushed another smitten fan, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“You just blew my phone up Abby always [hot-face emoji] hot,” wrote a third person.

“Wowowow such beauty at its best and finest so stunning and hot and gorgeous in black lingerie,” commented a fourth devotee, ending with a string of flames.