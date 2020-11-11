Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Curves & Sculpted Legs In A Skintight Dress

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her sculpted physique in a formfitting outfit for her latest spicy Instagram upload. In the snap, she was shot wearing a skintight dress that flaunted her curves and toned legs.

The 22-year-old has posted more photos outdoors since gyms have been closed in her area, and in this pic she looked stunning while posing outside on a sunny day. She was filmed on a sidewalk in the shade, and in the background a building could be seen with the sun shining down on it.

O’Mahony was captured for a full-body shot as she turned to the side to give a view of her athletic figure. The popular YouTuber kept her right leg straight and stood on the toes of her left foot which helped embellish her curves. She kept her left arm by her side, and raised her right hand to flip her hair in the wind. Her long dark hair was worn straight and it flowed down her back as she had a fierce look on her beautiful face while staring off-camera.

The Irish stunner sported a body-contouring ensemble from the sportswear company Alphalete. O’Mahony had on an olive-colored dress that was long-sleeve with a turtleneck neckline, and hugged tightly to her chest. It had a short skirt bottom that wrapped around her curvaceous backside and showed off her killer lower-body. She completed the look with a pair of pink open-toe high heels. The outfit and her tanned skin popped against the backdrop, and fans were given a glimpse of her chiseled thighs and midsection.

For the caption, O’Mahony joked that she was looking for excuses to look nice during lockdown, and asked followers if they knew which wardrobe they would wear after it ended. She added cry-laughing and dress emoji, and tagged the shoot’s photographer along with the athleticwear company in the snap before uploading it on Tuesday.

Many of the influencer’s 702,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pic, and more than 11,000 made their way to the like button in just over 14 hours after it went live. She received over 80 comments in that time. Fellow fitness model Courtney Black responded with praise and a heart emoji, as the replies were flooded with those. Fans left compliments while replying to the caption.

“That is unbelievable,” an admirer wrote.

“Stunning,” a fan replied while adding a fire emoji.

“Me too!! Gorgeous,” one follower wrote in response to the caption.

“I do this always,” another added.

