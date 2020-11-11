Ashley Alexiss Strips Down For A Sultry Black-And-White Bathtub Shot

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram share, a smoking-hot black-and-white snap that captured her curvaceous figure while she was immersed in a bubble bath. She appeared to be in a freestanding tub in a minimal space, and her voluptuous physique was the only thing visible in the frame beyond the tub itself.

The bathtub was filled with frothy white suds, which surrounded Ashley’s curves and obscured some NSFW areas. She had arranged some bubbles so that a portion of her breasts were covered, although she still had a serious amount of cleavage on display. The bubbles clung to her forearms, leaving her shoulders and upper arms exposed, and she pulled one knee up to her chest in a pose that highlighted her curves to perfection.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy up-do, with a few silky tresses escaping from the style. Several strands hung loose, framing her flawless features as a radiant smile tugged at her plump pout. She kept her gaze focused on the water around her, and had her lashes lowered, looking stunning in the shot.

Though she wasn’t wearing much at all, she opted to accessorize with a simple black choker that accentuated her elegant neck. She also had in a pair of subtle stud earrings.

Ashley paired the sizzling snap with a comment that suggested she was taking some time to rest and recharge. She also mentioned to her audience that she had a few products available for purchase, including her spicy 2021 calendar.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy update, and the post received over 11,400 likes within just six hours of going live. It also racked up 98 comments from her eager fans in the same time span, as they rushed to hit the like button and leave a compliment for the blond beauty.

“Gorgeous shot,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Absolutely Stunning and breathtaking beyond words sweetie,” another follower added.

“Where was my invite,” a third fan remarked flirtatiously, eager to get in the bubbles with the bombshell.

“Ashley, even if you left your clothes on, you would still be absolutely off the rock gorgeous no matter what!!! You are a very gorgeous woman!!!!” yet another commented.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley surprised her audience by sharing her Halloween costume. She dressed up in a tiger catsuit with a cut-out detail on the chest that left her cleavage exposed, and she finished the look off with animal ears, a deep red wig, and some face painted cat whiskers. She posed next to her partner Travis, who was dressed as Joe Exotic from the Netflix series Tiger King.