WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Former Superstar

According to Fightful Select, by way of Ringside News, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back No Way Jose. The former superstar was released back in April as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures to contend with the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.

Speculation of Jose’s return has supposedly been discussed backstage this week. The report indicated that several employees from the NXT brand are under the impression that WWE’s recent trademark filing for “The Way” is for Jose.

It is unknown if there are plans for him to be repackaged upon his purported return. His previous character didn’t receive a lot of air time on the promotion’s weekly television shows, and he was predominantly used as an enhancement talent during his tenure.

Jose wasn’t a fan of his gimmick either. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he revealed that he wanted to portray a serious character and participate in meaningful storylines.

Prior to joining the company, he was known as an arrogant heel on the independent circuit. However, he quickly had to learn how to act like a comedic babyface when he was hired by Vince McMahon’s corporation.

The article highlighted that Jose has revamped himself since leaving the company. He recently showed off his new look, which may have caught the attention of his former employers. Due to the pandemic, however, he hasn’t had many opportunities to compete.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Jose is reportedly highly regarded by many people behind the scenes in WWE. The fact that he’s so well thought of may have led to officials wanting to re-hire him.

The promotion is also in a strong financial position, despite the current COVID-19 situation preventing them from touring and hosting events in front of a large audience. In recent weeks, they’ve brought in new talents, including Benjamin Carter.

The Sportskeeda article noted that Jose will likely be sent back to NXT if he returns to the fold. In addition to his name being discussed among black-and-gold brand employees, several underutilized main roster performers have been sent back there in recent months to reinvigorate their careers.

However, the promotion is just off the back of a recent draft that was conducted to reaffirm the brand split. It’s possible that management is on the hunt for talent to bolster the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown rosters as well.

As of this writing, officials have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors of Jose’s comeback.