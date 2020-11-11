Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Rock Hard Abs In A Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Ainsley Rodriguez took to Instagram to share another bikini-clad post that instantly grabbed the attention of her 1.9 million fans. The post was added to her feed on November 10, shortly after she uploaded a clip of herself shaking her thing in aqua bottoms.

The photo captured the model posed outside in front of a glass railing. She stood beside a tall green plant, and there were several tall buildings at her back. The model put one hand on the top of the balcony and the opposite on her straw hat. Ainsley faced her chest toward the camera and met the lens with her eyes, and the fitness coach and social media influencer flaunted her fit physique in some seriously sexy swimwear.

On her upper-half, she rocked a peek-a-boo top with different shades of pink, purple, and blue. It had a set of thin straps that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders while a cutout in the middle showed more than a tease of cleavage. The bottom was tight on her ribs, directing further attention to her voluptuous assets.

Ainsley also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms on her lower-half, and the look allowed her to flaunt her rock hard abs. The bottoms boasted a skimpy cut and string sides that stretched tightly over Ainsley’s hips while helping to highlight her trim waist and hourglass curves. It also featured a high-rise design, showing off the upper portion of her sculpted legs.

The model added a little bit of sparkle to her look with a pair of dainty diamond earrings. She added a silver bracelet on her left wrist and wore a trendy straw hat. Ainsley styled her long, black locks down, and a portion of hair tumbled over her shoulder. In her caption, she mentioned that she is “bikini ready all year long,” and she asked fans for advice on which recipe she should try next.

It has not taken long for her audience to give the update their stamp of approval. Within an hour of going live, the image has amassed more than 19,000 likes and 500-plus comments from fans. Most Instagrammers complimented Ainsley’s insane figure while a few more gave their recipe recommendation.

“Omg sweetheart you are so sexy. I could look at you all day and never get tired,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Anti-bloat smoothie! I love smoothies lol,” a second social media user suggested.

“Banana bread please!! Love you!!!” a third chimed in.

“Maybe need another pic to help decide..????????.. banana bread until then!!” a fourth suggested alongside a trio of hearts.