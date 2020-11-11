Khloe Terae Performs Splits In Tiny Purple Bikini At Tulum Art Exhibit

Khloe Terae showed off her insane flexibility in a new art-centric Instagram share on Tuesday evening. The model posted a large collection of images on her feed in which she sported a skimpy purple two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique as she performed a few splits at an art exhibit in Mexico. In the caption, she wrote that this was her favorite exhibit.

The photos showed Khloe posing on what looked to be a set of decorative stairs in front of a colorfully painted exotic animal mural at Holistika Tulum, according to the post’s geotag. The artwork seemed to be in a forest filled with low-hanging trees and bushes. In a few shots, Khloe posed in the center of a stunning keyhole piece that looked out onto the forest and captured the sunny day.

Khloe’s look included a triangle-shaped top with thin strings tied around her neck and back. The skintight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, while the low back exposed her sideboob. Additionally, as she stretched her body, the fabric rode up slightly to reveal her underboob.

Khloe’s toned abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the swimwear plunged into her waist, while the sides tied up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her famously long legs and perky derriere were completely on show, as well.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with some layered silver necklaces, a matching bracelet, a watch, and small stud earrings. She styled her blond locks down in a loose blowout.

The first few photos captured Khloe stretching out on top of the stairs. She pulled one leg in close to her body and lifted the other with a pointed foot before posing on her knees in an impressive back bend. Other snaps showed the model standing beside a tree as she grasped the trunk with one hand and lifted one pin into a vertical split. In the final images, Khloe faced away from the camera and ascended up the stairs, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty.

The post received more than 3,300 likes and just over 75 comments in under a day as fans showered Khloe with praise in the comments section.

“This is perfection!” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Your flexibility is unmatched queen,” another user added.

This collection wasn’t the only treat fans received on Tuesday. Khloe had already shared another sultry series earlier in the day, in which she sported a revealing white two-piece that put her assets on display.