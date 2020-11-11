Gabriella Abutbol Wears Nothing Under Tight Crop Top In Sultry New Share

Gabriella Abutbol tantalized many of her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 10, in her most recent update. The fitness model and influencer took to the popular social media app to upload a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a skintight top that left little to the imagination.

Both pictures showed Abutbol striking a sexy pose outside next to a tree. She was dressed in a white crop top with red around the crew neckline and sleeves. It featured the words “Cry Baby” emblazoned across the front in the same bright color. Its tight fabric clung to her chest, outlining her nipple piercings. On her lower body, Abutbol wore a pair of light-washed jean pants that sat around her navel, highlighting her slender midriff.

Both shots captured Abutbol with her hands in her pockets as she smiled at the camera. In the second, she leaned her torso to one side while kicking her hips in the opposite direction, in a more dynamic stance.

She wore her chestnut-colored hair in a middle part and styled in soft waves that fell down over her shoulder and back.

In the caption, Abutbol announced that she will release her workout sets on Friday, November 13, and urged her followers to buy them, either for themselves or for their girlfriends and wives.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within five hours, it has garnered close to 30,000 likes and upwards of 950 comments. They took to the comments section to gush over Abutbol’s insane figure and also to congratulate her on the new sets.

“Can’t wait to buy your whole workout line. numba 1 fan over here,” one user wrote.

“You always share the most amazing and beautiful posts here on IG and I absolutely love all of them. You’re literally an amazing human being and that’s exactly why you’ve now become my all time fav person here on IG,” replied another fan.

“Hottest personality on the gram!!! hands down!!!” a third one chimed in.

“Getting your new lit and insanely beautiful posts notification always makes me so freakin’ happy,” added a fourth admirer.

Abutbol has been on fire this week. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she shared a slideshow on Monday that featured her in a tan shirt, which she wore completely unbuttoned, flashing plenty of skin. She opted to go braless, positioning the fronts of the shirt strategically over her chest to cover her breasts while still showing off quite a bit of cleavage. On her lower body, she had on just a pair of skimpy black panties.