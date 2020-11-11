Nicole Scherzinger Flashes Sideboob In Tiny Bikini While Sprawled Out By The Pool

Nicole Scherzinger has been showing off her bodacious body over the last few days in the same leopard-print bikini. The Pussycat Dolls leader recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with former rugby player Thom Evans, and the pair took a trip to the beach for some alone time. Nicole first wore the hot bikini over the weekend and has been adding different snapshots of herself wearing the garb in the last few days.

In her most recent upload, The Masked Singer panelist sprawled out by a pool showing off her enviable body. The post contained three separate photos, all of which were fairly similar. The pictures were snapped at sunset, giving the perfect glow around her. Nicole turned her head to look at the camera while holding her hand in her hair. She laid one leg flat on the ground while bending the other at the knee.

The 42-year-old’s tummy was super flat and perfectly bronzed from her time on the beach. In the second image, Nicole flashed major sideboob as her chest fell out of her bikini top. She had arched her back high while elongating one of her arms up far behind her head. The strings of the bikini fell to the ground as she pushed herself up towards the sky.

In the final snapshot, Nicole glanced back at the camera while clutching her chest. Her reflection could be seen in the nearby pool, creating an almost perfect mirror image.

In the caption for the upload, Nicole described how to pose as she did in the photos, emphasizing the importance of the arch.

In just a few hours, the post brought in over 25,000 likes. Hundreds of comments also piled up, with some coming from celebrity friends like Jenny McCarthy.

“Thank God I don’t have to sit next to you. Grateful Ken is the buffer,” The Masked Singer co-panelist wrote.

Fans also gave nods to Nicole in the comments section.

“C’mon!!!!! This is sizzlin’!!!!! Ugh.. love you!!!” one user wrote.

“The meaning of perfection,” another added.

“How are you so perfect?!” a third follower asked.

“I think this bikini was made for you, honestly,” a fourth said.

Yesterday the “Don’t Cha” singer showed off the leopard-print bikini after she snapped some serious close-up selfies. In the photos, she flashed major cleavage which poured out of her top. Her flawless complexion was also highlighted, as was her dark wavy hair. Nicole played with her tresses as she smized into the camera, teasing her followers.