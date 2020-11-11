‘The Challenge’ Star Dee Nguyen Returns To Social Media Four Months After MTV Firing

Dee Nguyen took a four-month break from social media after she was fired from MTV earlier this year. The former reality television star appeared on three seasons of The Challenge and was abruptly terminated after she tweeted inappropriate comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

After she was let go and co-stars began chiming in on the situation, Dee went radio silent on Instagram and Twitter. She only made a public apology on her Instagram story, and also gave an official statement to Us Weekly. Now she’s back and is promising her followers that something good is in the works.

In the new post, which can be seen here, Dee laid out in a green swimsuit showing off some serious skin and multiple tattoos. She wore gold-framed sunglasses and wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. She smiled softly in the selfie while holding one hand behind her head.

“I found my zen. The last few months off has been a blessing for my health. I’ve taken time off to be introspective and I’ve been working on something big,” she wrote.

Co-star and former partner Wes Bergmann worried some Challenge fans after he made a public statement shortly after Dee was fired. The Challenge veteran had been hosting Dee at his home in Missouri, and some viewers were asking him to kick her out immediately. Wes said it wasn’t that easy and that her “mental health had deteriorated,” prompting him to help get her in a facility.

It seems like Dee has her mind in a good place again. She thanked those fans who stuck by her side during the controversy in her first post back.

“A big shoutout to all my fans for still sticking by me,” she wrote with a heart-faced emoji.

Dee received a lot of love from her supporters in the comments section of the new upload. The post brought in over 6,500 likes in just a few hours, as well as 500 comments.

“Girl I still can’t believe you got banned from mtv! But yet everybody else can have a voice,” one user wrote.

“We all make mistakes. Personal growth is all you can really focus on. Stay up,” another added.

“Glad to see you back and glowing, look forward to what you’ve been working on!” a third follower said.

Fellow MTV reality star Nour Fraij welcomed her friend back to social media and called her a “queen.”

Supporters of Dee will have to stay tuned to her social media accounts to see what big news is to come.