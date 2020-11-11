Yovanna Ventura Spreads Legs And Flaunts Cleavage As She Relaxes In A Chair

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 11, saw the celebrity casually reclining in a chair as she showed off her smoking hot figure.

Yovanna wore a tight black tank top as she reclined in the comfy chair. It hugged her form and plunged down low in the front, resulting in plenty of cleavage being on display. In addition, the bottom sat well above her navel and her admirers got to see her toned stomach as well.

She teamed this with a pair of baggy light gray sweat pants that hung low over her hips. She positioned her hands against the band of the pants, tugging them down further as she rested her elbows against the armrests. With her relaxed pose, her legs were spread and dangled off the end on the chair as she slouched down into it.

The model’s long dark hair was straightened and parted haphazardly to the side. Messy strand hung down over one eye as Yovanna peered up at the camera and pouted. The rest of her tresses were tucked out of the way and behind her shoulders.

Yovanna’s pose dominated the shot. However, some dappled light could be seen off to one side and in front of an entryway. A corridor could also be seen on the lefthand side of the picture.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a mere five hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 56,100 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Your face gives a savage look so no need to say anything,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The most [beautiful],” a fan declared.

“So amazing queen,” another user stated.

“The prettiest girl,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of the fox-with-heat-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted for emoji rather than words when it came to describing how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variation on the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a serious workout as well.

While today’s update was a more casual affair, Yovanna often likes to share glam shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she got temperatures rising while wearing a bright red dress. The outfit has strategically places slashes and some of her underboob was on display because of this.