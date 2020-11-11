Sara Orrego Flaunts Pert Booty While Enjoying A Night Swim In Mexico

Sara Orrego gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, November 10, in her latest post. The Colombian model took to the photo-sharing platform to post a snapshot that showed her in a tiny bikini while enjoying a dip in a swimming pool in Mexico.

Orrego was photographed standing in the pool at nighttime. The water rose up to her thighs as she kicked her left heel back. Orrego had her back toward the viewer, making it the focus of the shot. She turned her head to look at the camera with intent eyes and lips slightly parted. She arched her back, popping her pert booty.

Her location overlooked some of the buildings of the hotel, including another swimming pool. The beach filled the background whose waters were deep blue against the dark sky. According to the geotag, Orrego was soaking in the beauty of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

She was dressed in a mismatched two-piece bathing suit in red and baby pink. Her top was entirely red, with the exception of the seams around the underwire structure. Orrego teamed it with a pair of pink bottoms with thin red strings, which she was gently tugging on in the picture. It boasted a cheeky-cut back that accentuated her derriere.

Orrego’s brunette hair was damp and brushed back, falling against her back.

In the caption, Orrego announced that she wants to go back, according to Google Translate.

Within two hours, the post has been liked more than 56,000 times. Her fans left upwards of 340 comments in as much time, using the comments section to praise Orrego’s beauty and to express their admiration for her in a host of languages.

“You’re very attractive and sexy babe,” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“You’re Gorgeous,” raved another, including a series of peach emoji after the words.

“Wow you look incredible [fire emoji] how are you?” a third admirer shared.

“It’s unbelievable how beautiful you are,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Orrego has been flaunting her bikini bod on her Instagram feed as of late. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video that captured her kneeling by an open window during the golden hour. She rocked a red-hot two-piece that highlighted her skin tone. The top had an underwire structure, which helped to accentuate her cleavage, and thin straps over her shoulders. Her matching bottoms had thin strings that she pulled up high on her sides.