Qimmah Russo Shows Off Cleavage And Booty In Revealing Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her cleavage and booty in front of her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, November 10, highlighted the celebrity’s impressive muscles as well as her enviable curves while sharing a series of workout snaps.

In the caption, she told her supporters that they should always “lift heavy” in order to strengthen themselves while training.

Qimmah wore a black camo-print crop top that crisscrossed her back and plunged down low in the front. As a result of this, with the fitness guru leaning forward in the first snap, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

She teamed this with a pair of skintight black leggings. The high-waisted item clung to her form and showed off her spectacularly chiseled legs and pert derriere.

In the second photo, Qimmah lifted weights. Her long golden locks were straightened and slicked back into a ponytail that hung down behind her shoulders as she worked out. A small belly button piercing was also evident in this shot, as were her toned abs.

The final image saw Qimmah with her back to the camera and putting her booty on display as she posed. The celebrity looked over one shoulder toward her intended audience, a faint smile gracing her plump lips as she did so.

In the background, further details of where she worked out could be seen.

As soon as she posted the images, her fans were quick to respond. In less than a day, the set had already collected more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Wow,” one follower simply stated in the comments section.

“Don’t forget to stretch!” a fan reminded Qimmah.

“You are Beautifully [Dedicated],” another user wrote.

“JUST LOOK AT THAT ARM,” a fourth person declared in all-caps, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words as they eagerly rushed in to comment on the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and fire ones. However, as is usual with Qimmah, the muscly arm also got a strenuous workout, as did the peach emoji this time around.

Qimmah often shares inspirational workout updates as a way to encourage her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she included a video update that saw her tugging down her leggings in order to show off more of her famous washboard abs. In the caption, she reminded everyone that her official abs challenge would be arriving soon.