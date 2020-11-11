Jen Selter Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In A Steamy Video Showing Off Her Strong Physique

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video in which she showcased her sculpted figure in a tiny bikini. The footage was filmed in what looked like a vast, empty expanse of terrain outside, with the sky above a gorgeous shade of blue.

Jen flaunted her fit figure in a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination. The top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and featured thin straps that extended over her shoulders for support. The garment ended just below her breasts, leaving her chiseled stomach on display as well.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same subtle pastel hue. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her sculpted stems, and were a thong style that left her gravity-defying derriere exposed.

Though she had a barbell loaded with weights in front of her, she opted to wear fuzzy slippers rather than sneakers as she did some overhead presses. She started with one hand on the small of her back as she gazed at the bar. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down her back, blowing gently in the wind.

She did several presses, and the angle changed once in the short clip, spinning to focus on her shapely rear rather than her sculpted upper body. Her enviable assets were on full display in the skimpy ensemble, and she paired the steamy video with a cheeky caption. She set the entire update to Ciara’s song “Level Up,” which she mentioned in the geotag, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 41,100 likes within just three hours, including a like from blond bombshell Khloe Terae. It also racked up 685 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“Love the slides,” one fan wrote, complimenting Jen’s choice of footwear.

“That’s some heavy spray paint,” another follower added, deducing that the weights she was lifting weren’t actually crafted from metal.

“Getting a workout in anywhere,” a third fan remarked, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful girl,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen thrilled her followers with another smoking-hot clip in which she rocked a barely-there nude two-piece that placed her peachy posterior on full display. She stood ankle-deep in a body of water at sunset, and the gorgeous light cast a breathtaking glow over her curvaceous figure as she flaunted her assets for the camera.