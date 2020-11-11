NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Devin Booker For Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, And Kelly Olynyk

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is among the players who are being frequently mentioned on the trade market this offseason. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, there’s a growing belief around the league that Booker could soon follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Phoenix. Once he expresses his desire to leave, he’s expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster.

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Booker this fall is the Miami Heat. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Heat may consider sending a package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, and Kelly Olynyk to the Suns in exchange for Booker. If the proposed scenario becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

The suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Suns, especially if Booker is no longer happy in Phoenix. Instead of keeping a disgruntled star on their roster, the deal would allow them to acquire three young and promising talents in Herro, Robinson, and Nunn and a floor-spacing veteran big man in Olynyk.

“Herro would be the perfect player to take Booker’s place in Phoenix, a fellow Kentucky shooting guard who’s coming off an even more impressive rookie season. Robinson is quickly emerging as one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters, having shot 44.6 percent (fourth-highest in the league) on 606 total attempts (fourth-most). Nunn averaged 15.3 points per game as a rookie (albeit at age 25) and could develop for another year or two behind Ricky Rubio. Olynyk helps stretch the floor, and his $12.2 million player option will turn into cap space next offseason.”

Ashley Landis - Pool / Getty Images

Trading Herro, Robinson, and Nunn would undeniably be a tough decision for the Heat, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Booker’s caliber. The potential acquisition of Booker would fulfill the Heat’s dream of adding another superstar alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. His arrival in South Beach would ease the burden on Butler’s shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking and would tremendously boost the team’s performance on the offensive end of the floor.

Last season, the 23-year-old shooting guard averaged 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Booker would still need to make certain adjustments with his game to make himself fit in Miami, but once he, Butler, and Adebayo find the perfect chemistry, it’s not hard to see the Heat becoming one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.