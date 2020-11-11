Venezuelan Stunner Andrea Garcia Shows Off Bodacious Curves In Polka-Dot Bikini

Andrea Garcia turned more than a few heads on Tuesday, November 10, when she treated her almost 2 million Instagram followers to a new post that saw her hanging out in a swimming pool while rocking a skimpy bikini that did a lot more showing than covering.

For the photo, the Venezuelan beauty sat on the edge of the pool with her legs submerged in the water. Garcia was facing the camera, leaning her torso forward while shooting a fierce look at the lens. Her eyes were narrowed seductively as she allowed her lips to hang open. She took one hand to her head, showing off her toned upper arm.

Garcia smoldered in a black two-piece bathing suit that featured a small polka-dot print. The bra had small triangles that pressed against her chest, showing off quite a bit of sideboob. On her lower body, Garcia had on a pair of matching bottoms boasting a U-shaped waistband that exposed her chiseled abs. The sides were high on her waist, baring her curvy hips.

Garcia wore her dark brown hair parted slightly on the left and styled in long straight strands that touched the water.

Garcia used the caption space to exalt the work of her plastic surgeon, Heiro Daniel Pinto Oliveira, according to a Google translation. She urged her fans to follow in Instagram account, suggesting her post was an ad.

The post has attracted more than 13,400 likes and over 265 comments within the first hour, proving it was immediately popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to praise her body and beauty, and also to engage with her caption.

“Hello my favorite Venezuelan, the most beautiful model on my IG, my Andreita,” one fan raved.

“He seriously did a good job on you, but your beauty is natural,” replied another one.

“I love you mami you are my platonic love,” a third admirer chimed in.

“He obviously is very good if he can gives us an angel like you,” wrote a fourth user.

Garcia isn’t one to shy away from the camera, often posting sultry images to her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she shared a couple of throwbacks from the Halloween celebrations, as The Inquisitr has noted. She had on a Catwoman costume, which included a black suit made from a shiny fabric. The garment was skintight, showcasing Garcia’s hourglass figure, and she paired it with matching boots. Over her face, she wore a mask with cat ears, contrasting with her red lipstick.