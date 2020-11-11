Laura Sagra Flaunts Toned Stomach In Revealing Blue-And-White Knitted Bikini

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 964,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 10, saw the celebrity rocking a unique knitted bikini. In the caption, she wanted to know her fans’ opinions on whether they preferred to know nothing or everything, according to a Google translation.

Laura wore a pale blue-and-white swimsuit as she posed on a balcony. Featuring knitted edging around the triangular cups, the top plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the model’s cleavage. The matching briefs sat high over her toned hips. In between the items of clothing, her incredibly toned stomach was prominently on display.

The Instagram sensation posed with one leg slightly bent and her fingers resting gently on her thigh. The other hand was up close to her face, as though she was about to tuck an errant strand of her long blond hair behind her ear.

With her head tilted to the side, her straightened locks tumbled down over one shoulder.

As she stood out in the sunshine, sunlight streamed over Laura, further highlighting her physical fitness as well as glinting off the gold jewelry that she wore.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered close to 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid fans.

Many of her supporters commented in different languages and there seemed to be little interest in responding to Laura’s query. Although, the term “saberlo todo” did appear on several occasions and, according to a Google translation, this means that those posting it would prefer to “know everything” rather than nothing.

In addition, the Spanish term “hermosa” cropped up often. The Google translation for this Spanish word is “beautiful” in English. “Preciosa” or “precious” was another often-used term.

“Wooooooooooow,” a fan declared enthusiastically.

“Soo hot,” another person wrote, also adding two fire emoji at the end of their statement for further emphasis.

Many of her supporters also avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Laura’s latest update. The most popular was the heart and heart-eyed ones. However, the fire emoji also saw a lot of attention as well.

This is not the first time that Laura has flaunted her enviable curves while wearing this bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a workout update in which she performed a series of exercises while on a balcony. The clip also revealed that the bathing suit featured a thong-back detail that helped to highlight her pert derriere.