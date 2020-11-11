Nicaraguan Stunner Dolly Castro Puts On Busty Display In Tight Bodysuit

Dolly Castro served a killer look on Tuesday, November 10, when she teased her 6.2 million Instagram followers to a hot new post. The Nicaraguan model and influencer was captured rocking a bodysuit that clung closely to her curves, outlining her enviable hourglass figure.

The photo captured Castro keeling up on an unmade bed with a cozy blanket and a journal in front of her. According to the tag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Castro was dressed in a mauve bodysuit made from a fuzzy material that gave off comfy vibes. The suit had short shorts that hugged her backside, showcasing her toned derriere. The upper half featured a plunging neckline and narrow sides that showed off plenty of sideboob.

Castro wore her chocolate hair in a middle part and styled in straight strands that hung down all the way to her booty. She added an extra layer of elegance to her look by wearing gold jewelry, including bracelets, rings and a pair of small hoop earrings.

In the caption, Castro revealed she was hanging out at home in comfortable clothes and asked her fans to share what they were up to. She also revealed that her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that she often sports in her posts.

Her fans wasted almost no time in sharing their reaction to the post. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 14,800 likes and over 350 comments. Many of them used the occasion to rave about her style and good looks, while many others took to the comments section to respond to her question.

“House cleaning. Enjoy the comfort n a good season to look forward to,” one of her fans raved.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!! Lovely post miss princess have a blessed day gorgeous,” replied another user.

“Just chilling with the fam today. Glad you’re vibing as well,” a third admirer chimed in.

“U have a sexy beautiful million dollar body and ur my favorite Instagramer have a blessed Tuesday. And ur beautiful,” added a fourth follower.

Castro often puts her curvy assets of display in her Instagram posts. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded another slideshow in which she could be seen sporting a sultry outfit. On her torso, she had on a vintage pink bikini top boasting an upside-down design. It included thin straps that went around her neck and another that connected the cups, on which Castro tugged playfully for the first picture. She completed her outfit with a pair of distressed jeans.