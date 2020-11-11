Bruna Rangel Lima Posts ‘Expectation Vs. Reality’ Clip Of Herself While Wearing Revealing Black Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4.1 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 10, saw the celebrity sharing an “expectation vs. reality” video. However, for many of her admirers, the reality was just as captivating as the expectation.

Bruna wore a black bathing suit with a thong-cut back that highlighted her famous booty when she turned around. Thin straps went over her shoulders and the outfit plunged down low in the front, revealing her ample cleavage. The model had applied a filter and sparkles could be seen on her swimwear at random moments during the clip.

Her golden locks were straightened and parted in the middle, hanging down over her tanned shoulders as the video started.

The celebrity fiddled with her outfit as the word “Expectation” flashed across the bottom of the screen. Turning to the side, her flat stomach could be seen as well as her toned legs and buns as she smiled at her intended audience.

The second part then showed what she really looked like. Now, her stomach was more rounded and she did not smile at the camera. As the clip progressed, she suddenly sucked in her stomach and exclaimed that sometimes she just wanted to “do that” before laughing.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. In less than an hour, the clip had already gathered more than 6,100 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

None of those commenting seemed to think that the reality was such a terrible thing. Instead, there was nothing but praise for the Instagram sensation.

“Beautiful Bruna,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Stunning,” another fan declared.

“You are very pretty,” a user stated.

“Dead lol,” a fourth person wrote, using the crying-with-laughter emoji as a way to show their amusement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the clapping and kissing emoji also go a serious workout as well.

