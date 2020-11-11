Jojo Babie Displays Major Underboob And Thick Thighs In Revealing Cut-Out Monokini

Instagram model Jojo Babie dazzled her 10.3 million social media followers with her most recent update on Tuesday evening. The curvy fitness model flaunted her incredible physique wearing a skimpy bathing suit that left little to the imagination while posing seductively against a shiny sports car.

Jojo’s bright orange monokini featured a bandeau-style top that narrowed into a ruched section between her impressive cleavage. A wide strip of fabric wrapped once around the gathered center and ran across her bare decolletage and over both shoulders.

The middle of the garment was completely open, exposing the bottom curves of her voluptuous breasts down to her pierced navel.

Jojo stood facing the camera in the snap, which captured her curvaceous body from just above her knees. She shifted her weight to one leg and leaned her other hip gently against the driver’s side door of the vehicle, upon which she also rested her right hand.

Her right elbow was bent and tucked into her side, and she grasped a section of her long, blond hair in her fingers. Her platinum tresses were casually styled and pulled off one shoulder, cascading to her waist.

Jojo tipped her chin up and tilted her head to one side with a flirtatious confidence.

In the caption, Jojo encouraged her Instagram supporters to indicate their positive feelings about the color of her bathing suit by commenting with an appropriately-colored heart. Many heeded her request, but the comments section was also flooded with personal expressions of adoration in the forms of other emoji and affectionate statements.

“Now that’s one hell of a bathing suit!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Your [sic] so frickin beautiful Jojo,” a second person declared.

“I like vitamin C,” a third follower teased.

“wow. beautiful hottie love,” a fourth fan remarked, emphasizing their words with several flame and heart-eye symbols.

Jojo appeared to have replied to all of the comments written within the first hour after the post went live, most frequently using a series of red hearts.

The Inquisitr covered a celebratory post just a few days ago for Jojo’s 32nd birthday, which was on November 7. The brunette bombshell rocked a tiny yellow bikini and flashed her nearly-bare backside to the camera in front of an array of cupcakes decorated with frosting and confetti. She held a birthday cake with lit candles in one hand and pouted her lips in a sultry kissing expression. A collection of festive mylar balloons — including a giant “32” — completed the scene.