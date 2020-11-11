Haley Kalil Makes Disgruntled Face While Flaunting Ample Cleavage In Plunging White Dress

On Tuesday, November 10, American model Haley Kalil made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a sizzling snap for her 343,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the tantalizing photo, the 28-year-old seemed to be sitting outside in front of a white wall. Shadows were cast on her body and face, giving the picture an artistic vibe.

Haley opted to wear a white dress with ruffle detailing and a low-cut neckline. The garment put her ample cleavage on full display. The model accessorized the look with a pair of delicate drop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

The radiant redhead styled her hair in a messy updo with her curtain bangs framing her gorgeous face.

For the picture, Haley looked disgruntled while facing the photographer. Something to her left seemed to have caught her attention. She leaned forward and hunched her shoulders, making her large chest even more prominent.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model implored her fans to “caption” her post.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to fulfill Haley’s request.

“When you have to go to work on your day off,” wrote one commenter.

“When they ask you if you want pizza and you’re like… ‘is that even a question’?” suggested another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also proceeded to shower her with compliments, instead of providing her with a caption. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Love the expression and still looking absolutely beautiful plus sexy [a]nd still a nerd,” gushed an admirer, along with a pink heart, a heart-eye, a kissing face, and a crying laughing emoji.

“It looks great on you btw you’re my queen,” said a different devotee, seemingly in reference to Haley’s dress, followed by a crown emoji.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Haley has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a series of photos, in which she wore a skimpy pink bikini top manufactured by the swimwear company Frankies Bikinis. That post has been liked over 8,000 times since it was shared.