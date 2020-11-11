Khloe Terae Sizzles In A Skimpy Thong Bikini & Eye-Catching Accessories

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with one of her recent updates, a sizzling series of snaps taken while she was abroad in Tulum, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. Khloe posed in the doorway leading to a bedroom with a spa-like vibe, and there was a window with a view of greenery visible in the distance.

Khloe showed off her curvaceous figure in a white bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette. She posed with her back to the camera in the first shot, showing off her peachy posterior in the thong-style bottoms. A wide strip of fabric stretched across her back and the top was strapless, leaving her bronzed shoulders and arms exposed.

Khloe added several accessories to the ensemble, including a watch on one wrist, and a ring on her middle finger. She had her long blond locks pulled up in a messy bun with a few tendrils falling out and framing her face, and had a printed scarf wrapped around her head as a headband.

She also carried a large bag with a see-through body, blue handles, gold hardware, and some printed detailing along the sides. The bag was a custom piece from the brand De-Vesi that she had made in honor of her grandmother, and she tagged the label’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the second image, she spun to face the camera, showing off the front of the look. She wore another bracelet on her opposite wrist, and also layered two necklaces around her neck, including one with a circular gold pendant and one with a silver charm that dangled down just above her cleavage. Her bikini top showcased her ample assets, and featured a large bow detail in the middle. The two-piece set left her flat stomach and toned thighs on display as well.

Khloe shared several additional snaps in which she rocked different poses, alternating between flaunting her curvaceous figure and showing off her custom bag. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 7,200 likes within five hours, as well as 177 comments from her audience.

“Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“Beautiful goddess. A true beauty,” another follower chimed in, followed by a long string of heart emoji.

“Just love that smile of yours,” a third fan remarked.

“This look is everything,” yet another added, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

