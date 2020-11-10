Yuliett Torres Smolders In Sheer Black Lingerie As She Stands In Front Of A Large Window

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres delighted her 7.6 million followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Tuesday, November 10, saw the celebrity flaunting her killer curves while wearing some highly revealing underwear.

Yuliett stood in front of a large window and posed seductively in her latest racy update. She wore a sheer black lingerie set featuring lacy panels. The straps on the underwire bra were pulled down over her shoulders as she pouted at her intended audience. As a result of this, plenty of her ample cleavage could be seen.

Standing side-on to the camera, Yuliett rested her hands on her toned stomach. Beneath her fingers, her matching panties sat high over her hips. They also featured a thong-cut back, drawing attention to her pert derriere and long legs.

Her dark locks were styled in gentle waves and parted in the middle. Sections of her hair framed her face and the remainder tumbled down her back.

While she positioned herself in front of an enormous window, it was covered in sheer white curtains, offering some protection. However, several buildings could be clearly seen in the distance.

Yuliett’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. In less than a day, the photo had racked up a staggering 182,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments from her legions of fans.

Many of her fans chose to comment in a variety of different languages. The Spanish term “hermosa” was used often. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English. “Preciosa” or “precious,” was another descriptive that was frequently added.

“Gorgeous,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“If You got it [flaunt] it,” a fan declared.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” another user stated.

“Super sexy,” a fourth person wrote, also using several of the red heart emoji for added emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers avoided the language barrier altogether by using emoji rather than words in an effort to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart ones. However, the red flower also got a steady workout as did the peach emoji in reference to the content of the update.

Yuliett often flaunts her enviable curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she posed in a tightly-fitted black mini dress and flashed her panties while standing in front of some parked cars. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to comment on the racy shot.