Demi Rose Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Sultry One-Piece Swimsuit

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she posed alongside a four-legged friend. The image was captured in Ibiza, Spain, as the geotag indicated, and Demi stood outdoors in front of a rugged rock formation with branches along the top. The sun shone down on her curvaceous figure, illuminating her ample assets.

The swimsuit Demi wore was from the label PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Though Demi frequently flaunts her hourglass shape in skimpy bikinis, she opted for a one-piece in a nude hue with leopard-print portions.

The neckline dipped low in the front, revealing plenty of Demi’s cleavage. Thin printed straps stretched over her shoulders, and the same trim extended along the neckline of the garment. Thin strips ran vertically down her torso, giving the swimsuit almost a corset-like vibe, with patterned segments over the cups and the lower portion of the one-piece.

The look had high-cut sides, with each side going high over her hips in a way that accentuated her shapely figure and elongated her legs.

She kept the look simple, adding a straw visor as her only visible accessory. The sun shone down on her sun-kissed skin, and as it filtered through the visor brim it cast a unique shadow on her flawless features.

Demi’s long brunette locks were styled in a sleek high braid that tumbled down her body, reaching all the way to her voluptuous hips. She played with her braid with one hand, and with the other, held an adorable dog with caramel-colored curly tresses. Demi had her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression as she posed for the snap. In the caption, she referenced the way the dog’s fur nearly matched their surroundings.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 78,900 likes as well as 623 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Omg this is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

“I wanna be that dog,” a third fan remarked, jealous of the furry animal’s close proximity to Demi.

“Super stunning,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another steamy shot in which she showcased her bombshell curves. She rocked a mismatched bikini as she stood on a stone outdoors, basking in the sunlight and gorgeous greenery all around her. She layered a semi-sheer cover-up over the two-piece for a romantic vibe, and had her long locks styled in a thick braid.