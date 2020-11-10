‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Lily Gets More Than She Bargains For

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 11, tease Lily tries to reign in Billy, but she learns it’s an impossible task. Elsewhere Abby’s world is rocked while Rey tries to find out who shot Chance.

Lily (Christel Khalil) has been trying her best to keep a leash on Billy (Jason Thompson), especially where his worst impulses are concerned, but he’s hot on the trail of a new article, according to SheKnows Soaps. Unfortunately, Billy is even ready to play dirty if it means landing the story, which Lily is concerned about. They seem to have quite a connection, but there’s no way Lily will stand for Billy trying to do part two of his Adam (Mark Grossman) exposé. She’s furious that he’s even considering it, but as usual, Billy really won’t listen to reason.

Instead of listening to his sort-of girlfriend and work partner, Billy decides to go to the hospital and check on his niece, Abby (Melissa Ordway). He feigns concern about Chance (Donny Boaz) and offers to stay with him while Abby gets some rest. However, Abby sees through her uncle’s act, and she’s not at all happy about his deceitful behavior. Abby knows that Billy’s true intentions involve sussing out more details to continue his vendetta against Adam. She has no intention at all of being part of his devious plan.

In the midst of dealing with Billy, Abby is about to have her world rocked. Chance is still in serious condition even though he survives the surgery. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) lets her know that he may not be the same man he was before his injury, even if he recovers. Abby can’t fathom such a thing since they’ve already been trying to have a baby and just got engaged.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on the case when he chases down a lead. Before Chance passed out, he said Adam’s name to Rey. Now Rey is working hard to figure out if Adam is the one who shot his partner or what the younger Newman son has to do with the situation. Rey finds Adam and asks him several questions. However, the younger man is clearly rattled and shuts down, demanding a lawyer.

In an effort to find out more, Rey finds Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She tries to keep Adam’s secret, but ultimately the entire ordeal of her kidnapping after finding the ominous schematics for Newman Tower on Adam’s laptop comes out, and Rey feels certain that Adam has something deadly planned.