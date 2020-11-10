Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Underboob While Posing Topless For Latest Spicy Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai delighted fans with a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was photographed topless as she used her arms to cover up – and accentuate her curves – while she flashed a sultry glare at the lens.

The 23-year-old is known for posing in chic outfits and fitness gear, but for this update she took a more artistic approach to her modeling. She was captured for a black and white photo, and although the background was blurred she appeared to be outdoors.

Lexi was filmed from the stomach up and she had her body turned to the side. She raised her left hand to touch her neck on the opposite side as she pressed her forearm against her chest. Her right hand was strategically-placed on her chest as well to cover her ample assets. The social media influencer had her long blond hair parted in the middle and in loose curls as it cascaded down her shoulder. She kept her mouth agape while shooting a smoldering look into the camera.

The Colorado native left little to the imagination as she posed shirtless. There were rhinestone bracelets on both of her arms, and she completed the look with long floral earrings. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her underboob, as her generous bust was embellished by the sensual pose. Both her face and skin looked near-flawless under the filter.

For the caption, Lexi asked an enticing question and included a flower emoji. She also added the hashtag “#blackandwhitephotography” before uploading the eye-catching pic on Tuesday.

Many of the model’s 760,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy post, and more than 6,800 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over three hours after it went online. Lexi received over 110 comments in that short time. TV personality Ali Levine responded with praise and two heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those and hearts. Fans filled the comments section with compliments and several professed their adoration for the influencer.

“You are so beautiful. Love the black and white photo,” one follower responded.

“Gorgeous! I wish you many blessings. Peace and grace be with you,” an Instagram user commented.

“Truly incredibly Beautiful!” a fan wrote while adding a series of heart and lips emoji.

“You are wonderfully fascinating…I love you,” one admirer replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi flaunted major cleavage as she sported a scarf as a top while wearing turquoise-colored panties. That four-photo set earned over 9,700 likes from her fanbase.