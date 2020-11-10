Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skimpy Velvet Loungewear Set

On Tuesday, November 10, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

In the first image, the 23-year-old posed in a room with a window. She sat with her legs crossed on what appears to be a chair covered with a sheepskin pelt in front of a browning plant. She leaned back and placed her hands above her head, as she looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Stassie altered her position for the following photo by turning to the left and lowering one of her arms.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell opted to wear a skimpy velvet black loungewear set that featured a cropped tank top and a pair of tiny shorts. The revealing ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs. Stassie also pulled back her hair in a sleek bun, giving fans a good view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Stassie made reference to the plant in the background and implored her followers to give her “suggestions on saving it.” She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to give Stassie some advice.

“Trim it and keep watering it also maybe wiping it,” wrote one commenter, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Make sure your pot has proper drainage holes and make sure you aren’t over or under watering it! I usually look up my plants to see if they have any specific needs. You can even try repotting it with new soil,” said another Instagram user, along with a smiling face emoji.

Many of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful as usual,” gushed an admirer.

“[T]he most gorgeous!!!” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 230,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a corset and underwear. That post has been liked over 1 million times since it was shared.