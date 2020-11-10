Olivia Mathers Looks Stunning In A Floral Bikini While Enjoying The Day In Her ‘Actual Habitat’

Olivia Mathers recently enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach, where she looked absolutely stunning in an itty-bitty bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a few snaps from the day in her “actual habitat” that proved to be extremely popular with her adoring fans.

The upload included two snaps taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, per the geotag. Olivia was seen sitting up on her knees in the wet sand in the first image as the golden sun spilled over her, illuminating her slender frame. She reached her toned arms up to her head and gathered her dirty blond locks in her hand, seemingly to tie them up in a ponytail.

The second image was a close-up shot that captured the 23-year-old from the neck down. She was still propped up on her knees, which were surrounded by water due to a wave flowing in as the photo was snapped.

Of course, a day at the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s certainly did not disappoint. She rocked a sexy bikini that was white with dainty red flowers printed on it from One One Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. It included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also had adjustable cups that the model opted to scrunch up in a racy manner, resulting in an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob being exposed.

Olivia also rocked a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms in the same floral pattern. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and curvy hips well on display for her fans to admire. It had a thick, v-style waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

The double-pic post proved to be yet another hit with Olivia’s followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to show the social media star some love.

“What a babe,” one person wrote.

“Bod goalsss,” quipped another fan.

“You are so perfect,” a third follower praised.

“Wow wow wow!” remarked a fourth admirer, who also added a string of flame and heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

Olivia has been serving up some incredible looks on her Instagram page lately. Earlier this month, the influencer brought some serious heat to her feed with a trio of topless photos that proved hard to be ignored. Fans went wild for the racy look, awarding the post nearly 24,000 likes and 134 comments to date.