Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wows In Short Low-Cut Green Dress & Strappy Heels

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The chart-topping singer is known for her fashion choices and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a short, shimmery green dress with long sleeves. The top half of the garment appeared loose-fitted while the bottom half was a lot tighter. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage as well as her legs. Pinnock paired the look with strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with different color polish. Pinnock accessorized herself with rings and sparkly hoop earrings. The BRIT Award winner slicked back her dark hair off her face and tied her locks up. For her makeup application, Pinnock applied a bold red lip.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured sitting down on a black-and-white patterned stool with her legs crossed. She sat in front of a piano and appeared to be playing the instrument. Pinnock was snapped side-on and showcased her beautiful profile. The X Factor winner was surrounded by black and white balloons.

In the next slide, Pinnock was photographed closer-up from a higher angle. She rested one hand on her chest while crunching up her nose and flashing a huge smile.

In the tags, Pinnock credited ASOS for her attire, Heidi North for her makeup, and Aaron Carlo for styling her hair.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 185,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You are so beautiful and inspiring,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this dress… but i love you more,” another person shared.

“Leigh you are literally a ray of sunshine,” remarked a third fan.

“So gorgeous and always keep smiling it looks good on you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a gray bralette with matching high-waisted shorts taken from her own ASOS Style Edit. The songstress wrapped herself up in an oversized light silver zip-up jacket, which she left to hang off her shoulders. Pinnock wore strappy stilettoes that featured a see-through heel and sported her curly brunette hair down.