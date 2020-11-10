Shania Twain, 55, Stuns In Fishnets & Bedazzled Boots For Video With Kelsea Ballerini That Excites Fans

Kelsea also rocked a pair of boots in the transition video.

Shania Twain looked youthful and radiant in a video with fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini. The clip had country music fans freaking out, as many of them believed that it teased a potential collaboration between the two women.

Shania, 55, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the TikTok-style transition video with her 1.3 million followers. Kelsea, 27, appeared at the beginning of the brief clip. The “Hole in the Bottle” singer rocked a pair of dark blue leggings that fit her like a glove. She also sported a distressed denim jacket with chest pockets and a button-up front. She left the sleeve cuffs undone.

The “Miss Me More” hitmaker completed her outfit with a pair of shiny white cowboy boots. Her long blond hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, and she teasingly twirled its tip around her fingers as she sat in a burgundy patterned accent chair with her legs draped over the arms. A window was visible behind her, revealing that she was in a high-rise building with a view of tall skyscrapers.

She was using her phone and a mirror to film herself. She moved her phone toward the mirror to block its camera’s view, and the video cut to a shot of Shania pulling her phone back from a different mirror.

Shania was also sitting with her legs up, and she was showing off her signature edgy style. She wore an oversize yellow hoodie with the hood up over her head, which was also covered by a patterned snapback hat. She flaunted her toned legs in a pair of black fishnets and knee-high boots embellished with studs and rhinestones, the latter of which completely covered the back of her footwear’s shafts. Shania’s glossy auburn hair was fashioned in bouncy curls.

Her hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” played over the clip, and she mouthed the spoken words of the girl power anthem’s iconic opening.

In her caption, Shania sent a cryptic message to her costar that included a face blowing a kiss and wine glass emoji. Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to excitedly asked if the singers are about to announce a collaboration. The response to her post was overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic.

“This is SO exciting,” wrote one fan.

“Y’all are both such legends!” gushed another admirer.

“Omg I freaking love this,” a third message read.

“Isn’t it wonderful? You both rock and I can already hear a collaboration on the way! Is there a hole in the bottle of wine, @kelseaballerini and @shaniatwain?” commented a fourth person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea referenced Shania’s song “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” in a recent Instagram post that was potentially another tease that the two women are cooking up something amazing.