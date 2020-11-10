Carmen Electra, 48, Puts On A Busty Display In Raven Corset: ‘Let Me Do A Few tricks’

Carmen Electra showed her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she’s still got it on Tuesday afternoon. The 48-year-old actress appeared ageless in the sexy old school selfie she shared of herself, and it attracted a lot of attention.

In the shot, Carmen posed in a wood-paneled and floored room in front of a red couch, and a silver framed mirror. Lamps attached to the wall illuminated the space.

Carmen looked like a total bombshell in a travel corset with a sweetheart neckline that plunged to expose her ample cleavage. The lingerie also emphasized the model’s slender waist and voluptuous hips and thighs. She paired it with matching full-cut briefs. Carmen had a luxurious puffy white robe draped over her shoulders, and she clenched one side of it in her free hand. She held her phone in the other hand, and its light flashed, giving the photo an ethereal quality.

A hint of Carmen’s dyed blond locks was visible with several curls falling over one shoulder, cascading over her rounded breast. She completed the sexy look with black slingback high heel pumps, and she posed with one leg bent, and her toe pointed down toward the floor. The pose emphasized her toned calf muscles.

Carmen tagged GOGO Skincare in her caption, and her fans showed the post a lot of love. Nearly 8,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 240 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“I would love to dance with you!!! Do you like Indian Bollywood music? You look amazing,” enthused one fan who included a red heart, heart-eye, and flame emoji to complete the comment.

“Carmen, I almost dropped my phone. You are an ageless, timeless beauty. You’re more beautiful now than you were in your younger years. Getting better as the years go by,” a second follower wrote, including high heels, flames, hearts, and blushing emoji.

“This is pure fire! What an awesome picture. I hope you’re having a great day, Carmen. Keep up the good work because you brighten our days,” declared a third Instagram user, who added a smiley face, tongue, and flame.

“Omg, such a beautiful natural enchanting woman! It is so natural for me to love you all the way,” a fourth devotee replied, adding a heart-kiss smiley and a black heart.

Carmen regularly treats her fans to various sexy current and throwback photos and videos, which they appreciate. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showcased her ample cleavage while holding a knife as she prepared to carve pumpkins for Halloween.