Winnie Harlow Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Short Button-Up Black Dress

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The What Would You Do? actress is known for her drop-dead gorgeous beauty and looked nothing short of incredible for her most recent post.

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant stunned in a short black dress with long sleeves that featured small shoulder pads and large gold buttons going up the middle. The relatively low-cut number displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh, helping showcase her legs. Harlow accessorized herself with rings and small hoop earrings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her long dark hair down.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Harlow was captured in front of a clear blue sky on top of what looked to be a rooftop/balcony. The model rested both her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was snapped by white curtains while the sun was shining on her, making her attire seemingly look navy. Harlow held onto the door beside her while lightly running her fingers through her locks.

In the third frame, she gazed to her left and showed off her side profile.

In the fifth and final pic, Harlow puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression. She flashed a peace sign with both her hands and appeared very photogenic.

In the tags, Harlow credited her makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand, and Designer BALMAIN for helping her achieve this glamorous look.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 165,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“The best you have ever looked,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness!!! I’M IN LOVEE with this outfit!!!” another person shared.

“Dam Winnie go easy on us sis,” remarked a third fan.

“I wanna be you so bad rn,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Sunday night, Harlow made an appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards via a video link. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she made a statement in a short, striped dress that featured the colors orange, pink, and green for her red carpet look. Harlow’s attire had a dramatic train attached to the back and was paired with white high heels. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a jeweled necklace, and rings, while rocking acrylic nails.