Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Incredible Bod In Black Leggings & Tank Top

Halle Berry shared yet another age defying photo of herself to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her incredible bod in a skintight ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Halle, 54, set the pulses of her 6.6 million followers racing when she posed in a pair of black leggings. The pants wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvaceous hips. They also clung to her long, lean legs.

Halle added a matching tank top to the outfit. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back. She also opted to go barefoot in the shot.

The photo was a bit dim as Halle posed in front of a brown background. She had her body turned to the side and tilted her head back while resting her hands near her midsection. She placed one foot in front of the other and arched her back slightly as her round booty stole the show. She wore a sultry expression as some light streamed across her face.

Halle’s long, brown hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that rippled over one shoulder and hung down her back.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was ready to raise awareness for World Diabetes Day by helping organize a virtual event with workouts, cooking tips, and more.

Halle’s followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the post. The photo garnered more than 98,000 likes within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,000 messages during that time.

“My daughter is 8 and Type 1. Thanks for raising awareness and your fundraising efforts,” one follower stated.

“I absolutely absolutely love you @halleberry my Dad is diabetic your such a powerful woman I look up too,” another declared.

“You are a great person,” a third person gushed.

“This is awesome Halle! We can live full healthy lives as diabetics with the right education & knowledge!” a fourth user wrote.

The actress often uses her voice to share her thoughts and speak about causes that are important to her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle recently rocked a white cropped hoodie with the word “woman” written across it to raise awareness for domestic violence. The shirt flaunted her taut tummy and killer abs as well. That post was also a bit hit among her loyal fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 110,000 likes and over 1,00 comments.