Kara Del Toro Gets ‘Cozy’ In A Cleavage-Baring Top With Furry Cuffs

In her latest Instagram update, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her followers with a sexy duo of shots in which she flaunted her curves and flawless features. She was seated on a wooden chair at an outdoor patio space, with several wood-framed windows complete with window panes visible in the background. A coffee in a large white mug with a portion of the liquid missing was placed on the table atop a saucer in front of her, and Kara kept the minimalist color palette going in her ensemble as well.

She rocked a long-sleeved white top that had a scooped neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sleeves hugged her slender arms, and ended with a furry detail at the cuff, which added some visual interest to the look.

She also incorporated several accessories in the ensemble, including a ring on one hand. She layered two different necklaces, a chunky golden chain and a delicate necklace where the circular pendant settled just above her cleavage. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in soft curls. She had one hand resting on the coffee cup in front of her, and brought the other to her slightly parted lips, placing her fingertips on her plump pout as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She switched up her pose just slightly for the second image, continuing to stare at the camera and flaunt her curves. She had a quilted cream-colored bag with gold hardware on the table next to her elbow, and her sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous against the crisp hue of her ensemble.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within just 52 minutes of going live. It also received 98 comments from her audience in the same brief time span as they showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You provide me with regular cozy feelings,” another follower chimed in, referencing the caption that Kara had paired with the post.

“Your photos were once perfect, but now they are even more perfect,” a third fan remarked.

“I’m in love,” yet another follower commented, including a string of heart emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her audience with a series of snaps in which she rocked a revealing white mini dress and a blazer layered over top of it. She accessorized with what appeared to be the same quilted bag, and a pair of thigh-high boots as she posed in a scenic spot.