Gwen Stefani Radiates Beauty In Tiny Daisy Dukes, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer, actress, and business mogul has returned as a coach for the latest season of The Voice and continues to up her fashion game with her outfit choices.

The 51-year-old wowed in a gold top that featured a pattern and multicolored jewels embroidered all over. The garment had small shoulder pads and long sleeves with tassels attached. Stefani tucked the item of clothing inside her high-waisted Daisy Dukes that fell way above her upper thigh and had frayed hems. The denim number also had a blue jewel detailing. Underneath, the “Simple Kind of Life” songstress wore black fishnet tights and completed her look with navy suede thigh-high boots. Stefani rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of polish. The former No Doubt member accessorized herself with rings and gold necklaces while styling her blond hair down. For her makeup application, she applied her signature red lipstick.

The mom-of-two treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Stefani was captured standing up in front of her red chair. She was snapped from the thighs-up on the set of The Voice with one hand on her hip and her face tilted to the side. The three-time Grammy Award winner showcased a hint of her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline. Stefani showed off her pearly whites directly at the camera lens and radiated happiness.

In the next slide, she was photographed sitting in her chair closer-up. Stefani was seen flashing a huge smile with her mouth wide open, appearing to be enjoying her time on the show.

For her caption, Stefani credited her stylist Sonja Christensen, fashion designer Zuhair Murad, hairstylist Danilo, and herself for doing her makeup.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 78,000 likes and over 860 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.7 million followers.

“Love it when you’re on The Voice; it’s so much better!” one user wrote.

“your outfits are always so inspiring, trendsetting and iconic and you look gorgeous as always! the smile looks great on you,” another person shared.

“So beautiful, as always!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“She has aged so well. I’ll always luv Gwen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Stefani released a new festive song, “Here This Christmas,” which will be accompanying festive movies on the Hallmark Channel. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the track will be included on the re-issue of her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.