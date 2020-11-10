Olivia Culpo Goes Topless And Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs As ‘Shape’ Cover Girl

Olivia Culpo is showing off her famous physique as the newest cover girl for Shape. The model wowed in a series of snapshots she shared to her Instagram page on November 10. Olivia posted her cover shot as well as two photos that were found inside the publication.

The image, which had her social media followers buzzing, showed the model topless while wearing a large-brimmed hat. The picture was snapped from the side, showing off Olivia’s profile and a little bit of sideboob. Her left arm covered up her chest, and she seemed to be propped up on her knees.

Olivia smiled into the camera with her skin glowing. Her right eye was covered by the wicker hat, with just her left peeking out from under the brim. The 28-year-old wore her brunette locks down and in loose waves with the crown of her head sticking out through the top of the hat.

In a second image, Olivia showed off her famous abs in a two-piece ensemble. The outfit featured a high-waisted skirt and bralette top, which ended just below her bustline. The orange outfit revealed a decent amount of cleavage as well as the intense definition of her six-pack.

Olivia faced the camera to offer a full view of her torso and chest. She held her brown locks in her hand as they waved in the wind while she stood on the beach.

In a separate upload, Olivia posted her cover shot for the magazine, where she thanked the publication for giving her the honor of being their December star. That post can be seen here.

“Thank you @shape for making me your December cover girl. What an honor! I have admired this magazine my entire life, I will never forget seeing it at the grocery stores as a little girl and looking at the women gracing the covers in awe. And thank you so much to the village who made these shots possible. This was my first ever pandemic cover shoot and it would not have been possible without such an amazing team,” she wrote.

On the cover, Olivia wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck leotard that hugged her body. She sported a different headpiece, which she had cocked to the side. The model held one hand on her hip, and the other to her head. The magazine teased that inside Olivia would discuss her “holistic approach to health.”

In under an hour, the social media shares brought in over 100,000 likes combined and hundreds of comments.